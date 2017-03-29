April 27, 2020

Power outage hits 3,000 in area following severe weather

Severe thunderstorms swept through the area on Thurs. morning. With the storm came large amounts of rain and ... Read more | Add your comment

McDonald’s serves “Thank You Meals” to local front line workers

McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” to all healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. “We want ... Read more | Add your comment

Severe storms return Thursday

Another severe storm system is scheduled to pass through the area on Thurs. “Thursday is shaping up to ... Read more | Add your comment

Remembering Earth Day: local shares experience

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Orinally, Earth Day began as a “national teach-in on the ... Read more | Add your comment

Z - DEVELOPING NEWS

ECHA releases bi-weekly report

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority released a coronavirus (COVID-19) update for the county and state. The ECHA plans to communicate a bi-weekly update on Tues. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:09 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Three in custody after attempted escape

This past weekend, two inmates escaped the Escambia County jail. The call reportedly came in around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020. According to the ... Read more

by Barrett Edge, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

City recognizes talent

Many were in attendance at the city council meeting on Mon. The main reason included the recognition of the T.R. Miller High School Swim team. ... Read more

by Barrett Edge, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Hope Place hosts couples seminar

Hope Place Family Resource Center provided a special experience for couples this past weekend. Entitled, “Elevate with Your Mate,” the special pre-Valentine’s Day seminar was ... Read more

by Barrett Edge, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Influenza is on the rise, again

Coming in waves, influenza is on the rise again. According to the Alabama Department of Health, every district except Mobile County is experiencing significant influenza ... Read more

by Barrett Edge, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

MLK parade this weekend; route now changed

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 18. Due to continued construction along Sowell Rd., a new parade route ... Read more

by Barrett Edge, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:22 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Fire, law enforcement battle fire 2 miles long in Brewton area

Several fire and law enforcement agencies helped battled a fire that stretched some 2 miles long in the Brewton area Tuesday, officials said. According to ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:44 pm

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Brewton family adopts overseas

Children of the World adoption agency know that many of the children available for adoption in foreign countries have mild to severe special needs and ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

New Surgeon comes to Brewton Medical Community

The Surgical Associates of South Alabama, P.C. and D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital are pleased to announce the addition of a new general surgeon to the ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:03 pm

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Freeman Celebrates 60 years with Brewton Mill

A reception was recently held at Georgia-Pacific’s Brewton mill to honor Glen Freeman and his 60 years of service to the facility. Freeman’s first day ... Read more

by Gina Castro, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:57 pm

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Getting Ready for the Fourth

     The Fourth of July events at Ft. Crawford Park in East Brewton are endless. City of East Brewton Assistant Clerk DJ Biddle said that prizes ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:51 pm

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Living the American dream

With the Fourth of July being tomorrow, the radio will play more patriotic music and thoughts will turn to celebrating the one day set aside ... Read more

by Lydia Grimes, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:40 pm

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Safety precautions taken after BES students report seeing gun

Brewton Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student reported seeing a possible gun in a vehicle driving on W. ... Read more

by Kendra Majors, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:36 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Habitat fundraising under way

Escambia County Habitat for Humanity is preparing for the groups spring fundraiser and it’s bound to be a treat for every southern woman – and ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

Local woman in Paris days after Notre Dame shares insights

Locals around the world and in Brewton recalled their memories and experiences of their visits to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The centuries old Cathedral’s ... Read more

by Kendra Majors, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 am

FRONT PAGE FEATURED

New CEO named for health care authority

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority (ECHA) announced Friday that Chris Griffin was named the chief executive officer, and Debbie Rowell as chairman of the authority. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:00 am

Features

WSNHS students ‘high five’ WSNES students every Friday morning

It’s 7 a.m. on the last day before the weekend. Parents start to pull up to W.S. Neal Elementary School. You can see the children’s ... Read more

by Gina Castro, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:27 am

Top News Stories FRONT PAGE

King has shed 160 pounds in weight-loss journey

In 2017, Coco King had type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure. She weighed more than 300 pounds, and today she has lost 160 pounds since ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 3:20 pm

News

A lot happened here this year

2018 brought a lot of stories to the local area. Here are some of our favorites. January Bringing in the new year, Zymir MeKhi Love ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 3:16 pm

Brewton

BES to receive lighting

New lighting and cameras will be installed on the campus of Brewton Elementary School, and new cameras at Brewton Middle School. At the December board ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 3:15 pm

Z - News Main

Blueberry Festival is next week

The annual Blueberry Drop is set for Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve — at 8 p.m. Live music from local bands, vendors, hot chocolate, ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 3:14 pm

Schools

Gingerbread Fun

The second grade class of Dana Craft at Brewton Elementary Schoolwas busy preparing for the Christmas Holidays by making gingerbread houses. Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:21 am

Calendar of Events

Calendar of events

Now to Jan. City of Brewton train rides at Jennings Park. Sundays thru Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Train rides at Dogwood Park. Thursdays ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:18 am

Z - News Main

Employment at record high

Employment and job counts have continued to reach record levels including in Escambia County. In November 2018, 2,128,082 people were counted as employed, an increase ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:01 am

Sports

Sports stories we loved

As the year closes, we all sit back and think about the lessons learned from the past year. As I embarked on my journey to ... Read more

by Joshua Frye, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 9:55 am

