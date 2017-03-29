Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Orinally, Earth Day began as a “national teach-in on the ...

Another severe storm system is scheduled to pass through the area on Thurs. “Thursday is shaping up to ...

McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” to all healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. “We want ...

Severe thunderstorms swept through the area on Thurs. morning. With the storm came large amounts of rain and ...

McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” to all healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. “We want to give back as far as the ...

Severe thunderstorms swept through the area on Thurs. morning. With the storm came large amounts of rain and strong winds, resulting in power outages, flash ...

Z - DEVELOPING NEWS ECHA releases bi-weekly report The Escambia County Healthcare Authority released a coronavirus (COVID-19) update for the county and state. The ECHA plans to communicate a bi-weekly update on Tues. ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Three in custody after attempted escape This past weekend, two inmates escaped the Escambia County jail. The call reportedly came in around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020. According to the ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED City recognizes talent Many were in attendance at the city council meeting on Mon. The main reason included the recognition of the T.R. Miller High School Swim team. ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Hope Place hosts couples seminar Hope Place Family Resource Center provided a special experience for couples this past weekend. Entitled, “Elevate with Your Mate,” the special pre-Valentine’s Day seminar was ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Influenza is on the rise, again Coming in waves, influenza is on the rise again. According to the Alabama Department of Health, every district except Mobile County is experiencing significant influenza ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED MLK parade this weekend; route now changed The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 18. Due to continued construction along Sowell Rd., a new parade route ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Fire, law enforcement battle fire 2 miles long in Brewton area Several fire and law enforcement agencies helped battled a fire that stretched some 2 miles long in the Brewton area Tuesday, officials said. According to ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Brewton family adopts overseas Children of the World adoption agency know that many of the children available for adoption in foreign countries have mild to severe special needs and ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED New Surgeon comes to Brewton Medical Community The Surgical Associates of South Alabama, P.C. and D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital are pleased to announce the addition of a new general surgeon to the ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Freeman Celebrates 60 years with Brewton Mill A reception was recently held at Georgia-Pacific’s Brewton mill to honor Glen Freeman and his 60 years of service to the facility. Freeman’s first day ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Getting Ready for the Fourth The Fourth of July events at Ft. Crawford Park in East Brewton are endless. City of East Brewton Assistant Clerk DJ Biddle said that prizes ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Living the American dream With the Fourth of July being tomorrow, the radio will play more patriotic music and thoughts will turn to celebrating the one day set aside ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Safety precautions taken after BES students report seeing gun Brewton Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student reported seeing a possible gun in a vehicle driving on W. ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Habitat fundraising under way Escambia County Habitat for Humanity is preparing for the groups spring fundraiser and it’s bound to be a treat for every southern woman – and ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED Local woman in Paris days after Notre Dame shares insights Locals around the world and in Brewton recalled their memories and experiences of their visits to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The centuries old Cathedral’s ...

FRONT PAGE FEATURED New CEO named for health care authority The Escambia County Healthcare Authority (ECHA) announced Friday that Chris Griffin was named the chief executive officer, and Debbie Rowell as chairman of the authority. ...

Features WSNHS students ‘high five’ WSNES students every Friday morning It’s 7 a.m. on the last day before the weekend. Parents start to pull up to W.S. Neal Elementary School. You can see the children’s ...

Top News Stories FRONT PAGE King has shed 160 pounds in weight-loss journey In 2017, Coco King had type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure. She weighed more than 300 pounds, and today she has lost 160 pounds since ...

News A lot happened here this year 2018 brought a lot of stories to the local area. Here are some of our favorites. January Bringing in the new year, Zymir MeKhi Love ...

Brewton BES to receive lighting New lighting and cameras will be installed on the campus of Brewton Elementary School, and new cameras at Brewton Middle School. At the December board ...

Z - News Main Blueberry Festival is next week The annual Blueberry Drop is set for Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve — at 8 p.m. Live music from local bands, vendors, hot chocolate, ...

Schools Gingerbread Fun The second grade class of Dana Craft at Brewton Elementary Schoolwas busy preparing for the Christmas Holidays by making gingerbread houses.

Calendar of Events Calendar of events Now to Jan. City of Brewton train rides at Jennings Park. Sundays thru Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Train rides at Dogwood Park. Thursdays ...

Z - News Main Employment at record high Employment and job counts have continued to reach record levels including in Escambia County. In November 2018, 2,128,082 people were counted as employed, an increase ...